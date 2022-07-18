Newcastle United see Bordeaux attacker Sekou Mara, who is interesting Leeds United, as providing cover for Callum Wilson, according to The Athletic.

Eddie Howe wants to bring in another striker to reinforce his options and the club recently saw long-time target Hugo Ekitike move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ideas of signing an established hitman such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been shelved and Newcastle look set to go with Wilson as their main striker.

They want cover and another option though and Bordeaux’s Mara is someone they see as able to do that job.

The 19-year-old has attracted attention through his performances at Bordeaux and is also firmly on the radar of Newcastle’s Premier League rivals Leeds.

Mara made 26 appearances in Ligue 1 for Bordeaux last season and scored six times in what was a troubled campaign for the club, ending in relegation.

Newcastle are still active in the transfer market and Howe is keen for further fresh faces to arrive, but only time will tell if Mara is captured.

The Magpies also want to move on a number of surplus to requirements performers, but have been struggling to find takers.