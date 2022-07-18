Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards wants to join Crystal Palace, but the Eagles need to find an agreement with the German giants for his signature.

Palace are keen to continue to add to Patrick Vieira’s squad over the course of the ongoing transfer window and have zeroed in on Bayern Munich man Richards.

The American defender wants to make the move to Selhurst Park, according to Sky Deutschland, and has a verbal agreement to join Vieira’s side.

However, Crystal Palace do not have an agreement with Bayern Munich and will need to find one if they are to land Richards this summer.

Talks between the two clubs are now taking place in an effort to find common ground.

The 22-year-old spent last term on loan at Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim and clocked up regular game time until injury struck.

Richards still has another three years left to run on his contract at Bayern Munich.

He has played the majority of his games at the club for Bayern Munich’s second string, with outings in the 3.Liga, German’s third tier.