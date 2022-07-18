Spanish third division side Gimnastic de Tarragona have signed Maurizio Pochettino, the son of former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The younger Pochettino followed his father to Tottenham in 2015 and played in the Spurs academy.

Maurizio even signed a professional contract with Tottenham, but left the club in January 2021, his father having preceded him by leaving in 2019.

He signed for Watford upon leaving Tottenham but was released this summer and now has now found a new club.

Spanish third tier side Gimnastic de Tarragona have secured the signature of the younger Pochettino on a free transfer.

He has signed a season-long contract with the side from Catalonia, a region where he was born and where his father played for and coached Espanyol.

His contract with the Tarragona side is season long and the club have the option to extend his deal further for two more years.

While at the Tottenham academy, he made more than 20 appearances for the Under-18s while at Watford he made his senior debut in the 2020/21 season.

His father is now looking for his next job after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.