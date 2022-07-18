West Ham United have tabled a bid for Hertha Berlin star Jordan Torunarigha, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

An academy product of the German side, Torunarigha struggled with injury in the first half of last season and made only seven Bundesliga appearances.

He was subsequently loaned out to Belgian side Gent in the latter half and he impressed for them, making in total 15 appearances.

His displays have seen him become of interest to West Ham and the Hammers have now taken a step towards securing his services.

West Ham have made an offer to Hertha Berlin for the centre-back’s services and it remains to be seen if it is accepted.

The centre-back’s contract with the German side expires next summer and the club may be willing to let go of him this window instead of risking him going on a free transfer.

West Ham have added to their centre-back department this season with Nayef Aguerd, but Issa Diop could also be on the way out, to Fulham.

Hammers boss David Moyes wants to ensure there are enough options for him at the back and if the bid is accepted, Torunarigha could be a reinforcement.