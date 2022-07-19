Sampdoria are keen on signing Bryan Gil on loan, but they need Tottenham Hotspur to pay part of his salary to make the deal happen.

Djed Spence’s arrival on Tuesday means that Spurs have so far made six new signings in the ongoing window.

Although Tottenham could bring in more players this summer, managing director football Fabio Paratici’s is expected to provide more attention towards negotiating exits for several of their players as he looks to trim down their squad.

Winger Gil is one of the players that boss Antonio Conte does not see playing a part in his plans for next season.

Serie A side Sampdoria have emerged as Gil’s potential suitors, with their sporting director Daniele Faggiano set to meet Paratici this week to discuss a potential move for the Spaniard.

However, according to Italian outlet Sampnews24.com, I Blucerchiati need Tottenham to pay part of Gil’s wages to facilitate his loan move.

Sampdoria are keen to snap up Gil but can only accommodate him in their wage structure if Spurs agree to chip in with an amount into his pay packet.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will reach an agreement with Sampdoria over a move for Gil, who spent the latter half of last season on loan at Valencia.