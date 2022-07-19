Bournemouth are keeping tabs on Christian Benteke’s situation at Crystal Palace, according to Italy based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira has made it clear that his squad need more signings this summer, especially up front.

But Crystal Palace are aware that they need to move some players on in the ongoing window to add to their transfer budget.

It has been claimed that the Londoners are open to letting striker Benteke go this summer, provided they receive the right offer.

And Benteke could be handed an opportunity to continue playing in the Premier League should he leave Selhurst Park this summer.

Premier League new boys Bournemouth are keeping a close eye on the Belgian’s situation at Crystal Palace.

Benteke only played a bit-part role under Vieira in the latter half of last season, but he is keen to clock up minutes on a regular basis next season as he looks to earn a spot in the Belgium national squad for the forthcoming Qatar World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether the Cherries act upon their interest and hand Benteke a way out of Selhurst Park this summer.