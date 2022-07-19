Leicester City are expected to resist any approaches for Timothy Castagne this summer amidst interest from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, according to The Athletic.

Castagne has been a key player for Leicester since he joined the club from Atalanta in 2020 for a fee close to the €21m mark.

He is a key part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans going forward but his future at the club has come under the scanner due to interest from Spain.

It has been claimed that Atletico Madrid are looking to snare the Belgian away from the King Power Stadium in the ongoing transfer window.

But Leicester are prepared to dig in their heels and are ready to resist any approaches to sell Castagne this summer.

The Leicester boss is not interested in letting Castagne go amidst a difficult window where they are yet to sign a player.

Rodgers has no plans to weaken a squad that are yet to be strengthened and Castagne is an important player for him.

The Belgian still has three years left on his contract and the Foxes are under no pressure to sell him at the moment.