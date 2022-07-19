Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of a double deal to sign Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo from Huddersfield Town is back on track after Toffolo reached a late agreement on personal terms, according to The Athletic.

Forest have an agreement in place with Huddersfield for the signings of O’Brien and Toffolo on a double deal.

Everything looked on track until the newly-promoted Premier League club faced problems in agreeing on personal terms with Toffolo.

The deal was deemed dead in the water after the left-back failed to agree on wages with Nottingham Forest as the move was linked to O’Brien as a double deal.

However, the deal is back on track as a breakthrough has been reached in negotiations between Toffolo and Forest.

The defender has agreed on terms with Forest and the deal can proceed as planned between the Tricky Trees and the Terriers.

O’Brien had already arrived in Nottingham to undergo medical and fulfil all the obligations required as part of joining a new club.

However, he was left in limbo until Toffolo agreed and the left-back is also now on his way to the East Midlands for a medical.