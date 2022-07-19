Tottenham Hotspur need to offload Lucas Moura and Tanguy Ndombele before they can push to land Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma, it has been claimed in Italy.

Spurs have been busy on the transfer front in terms of player recruitment having made no fewer than five new signings but they are still keen on further bolstering their squad.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants more attacking options and a top target is Roma winger Zaniolo, who has been heavily linked with an exit this summer.

Conte is a firm admirer of the winger and Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici is in Italy at present as he looks to continue their recruitment drive.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Tottenham need to offload winger Moura and midfielder Ndombele before they are in a position that enable them to make a move for Zaniolo.

Tottenham are keen on the Giallorossi star but they cannot push to land him unless they part ways with Moura and Ndombele.

Removing fringe players from their squad is a key part of Tottenham’s transfer strategy this summer and Conte has already excluded several players from taking part in their pre-season preparations.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs can free up more space in their squad and make concrete moves for Zaniolo.