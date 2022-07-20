Celtic have cooled their interest in Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera following the signing of Aaron Mooy on a free transfer, according to Football Scotland.

The Bhoys completed the signing of Mooy on a two-year deal earlier this week, following his release from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port.

The signing means that Ange Postecoglou’s side are now well-stocked in midfield and do not have any urgent need to sign another option.

The Bhoys are admirers of Lanus midfielder Vera and did business in Argentina earlier this summer when signing Alexandro Bernabei.

However, that interest has now cooled following Postecoglou’s capture of countryman Mooy.

The duo have worked together previously and Mooy is familiar with Postecoglou’s philosophy.

Vera has been with Argentinos Juniors since 2018 and has featured in 74 games for them, making ten goal contributions.

It remains to be seen if Celtic revisit their interest in Vera later this summer, with the transfer window set to run through until the start of September.