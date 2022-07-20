Crystal Palace target and Bayern Munich star Chris Richards is all set for a medical with the Eagles, but the deal is still not fully done.

Richards spent the last two seasons on loan with Hoffenheim and in the previous campaign made 18 appearances for them in the Bundesliga.

His season in the latter half was plagued by injury but the American star’s performances have still seen him earn the interest of Crystal Palace.

They have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to the tune of £8.5m for Richards, in addition to add-ons.

Now the centre-back is on his way to take part in a medical with Crystal Palace, according to Sky Deutschland.

While that beckons good things, the move is still not fully sealed, though it is likely that the transfer will go through.

With the signing of Richards, Crystal Palace will be hoping to shore up their defence which has conceded 14 goals so far in pre-season, though they are also missing some key players.

Richards leaves Bayern Munich having made only ten appearances for the German giants but he has been capped eight times by the United States of America.