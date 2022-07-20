Crystal Palace and West Ham United have opened talks with Burnley for the signature of winger Dwight McNeil, according to Sky Sports News.

The 22-year-old winger is keen to play in the Premier League next season after Burnley were relegated from the top flight at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

McNeil has suitors in the Premier League and Burnley have been waiting for offers to land on their table.

He has been on the radar of Crystal Palace and West Ham this summer and the two clubs have now made a move to sign him from Burnley.

It has been claimed that the two London clubs are now in talks with Burnley over signing McNeil in the ongoing transfer window.

The negotiations are under way and Burnley have made their financial expectations for a deal clear to both clubs.

The Clarets want a fee of around £15m before agreeing to sanction the winger’s departure this summer.

Burnley are prepared to let McNeil go if their asking price is met and are now waiting for official bids.

It remains to be seen whether either of the clubs agree to meet Burnley’s demands for the winger.