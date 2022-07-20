Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is of the view that new boy Anel Ahmedhodzic’s decision to leave Nottingham Forest early in his career and go back to Malmo was a brave decision that ultimately paid off.

The Tricky Trees signed the 23-year-old from Malmo in January 2016, but after only one senior team appearance in three years at the City Ground, he returned to his former club in 2019.

The Bosnian international played 37 times in all competitions for Malmo in the 2021/22 season and then spent the second half of the season on loan at Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

Ahmedhodzic penned a four-year deal with Sheffield United in the ongoing transfer window and Blades manager Heckingbottom is of the opinion that the defender made a gutsy choice to move back to Malmo to establish himself and that the decision paid off for him.

Heckingbottom further added that the challenges Ahmedhodzic will face in Championship will help the player to develop his game and insisted he possesses all the necessary defensive attributes to be successful in the Championship .

“It was his decision [to leave Forest] and a brave decision to go back to Malmo and come through there, and he has been proved right”, Heckingbottom told The Star.

“He has won titles there, played in the Champions League there and become a full international there.

“It’s that stepping stone time again and I think English football is good for him.

“The challenges of the Championship will help him improve those areas of his game which we want to improve him in.

“He also has big attributes which you will see when you see him play.

“He’s good on the ball, he can pass the ball really well, he’s very athletic and will get forward from centre back positions.

“He has good pace on the recovery.”

The Blades will begin their Championship campaign against Watford on 2nd August and all eyes will be on Ahmedhodzic as he starts to prove he can cut the mustard in the second tier.