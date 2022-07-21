Fulham are turning their attention towards an alternative to Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno and are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico on loan, according to Sky Sports News.

Leno has been Fulham’s top target all summer and the German is very much interested in moving to Craven Cottage as he looks for regular game time in the Premier League.

Arsenal are also prepared to sell him after signing Matt Turner, but negotiations between the two clubs have not been smooth.

There is a significant difference between what Arsenal want and what Fulham are prepared to pay, and the Cottagers are waiting for the Gunners to revise their financial demands.

And it has been claimed that Fulham are now looking at alternatives to Leno and are interested in signing Rico; he spent the 2018/19 campaign at Fulham on loan.

The Spaniard spent last season on loan at Mallorca and is not part of Christophe Galtier’s plans for next season.

PSG are open to moving him on and Fulham are considering taking him to west London on a season-long loan deal.

Leno is still their preferred target and the German may be hoping that Arsenal will revise their conditions.

But Fulham are identifying contingencies and Rico is one of the goalkeepers they are looking at this summer.