Tottenham Hotspur are happy to keep Japhet Tanganga in their ranks if AC Milan do not agree to sign him on their terms.

Spurs have already completed a chunk of their transfer business in terms of incomings and managing director of football Fabio Paratici is now focused on trimming down the size of their squad.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has already identified a number of players that he does not see playing a role under him next season and Tanganga is one star he is open to not having at his disposal.

The centre-back has attracted interest from Serie A champions AC Milan, who have been on the hunt for a new centre-back for some time.

Tottenham and the Rossoneri have been in discussions over a move for Tanganga, but both clubs are yet to reach an agreement.

AC Milan want to sign Tanganga on an initial loan deal with a purchase option while Tottenham only want to let him leave on a temporary basis if the Italians agree to an obligation to make his move permanent.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Spurs have no problems with Tanganga remaining at the club if AC Milan do not agree to their terms.

Even if Conte see Tanganga as surplus to requirements, Spurs still have no issues with him being part of their squad next season.

AC Milan are wary of the possibility of missing out on Tanganga and have identified an alternative in Eintracht Frankfurt star Evan Ndicka.