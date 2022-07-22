Arsenal are amongst the Premier League clubs who are interested in signing Cody Gakpo but the Dutchman’s priority is to be part of the Netherlands squad for the World Cup, according to football.london.

Gakpo has been linked with a move away from PSV Eindhoven this summer but so far his future has remained up in the air.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted and several English clubs have their eyes on the Dutch winger.

Arsenal are claimed to be amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on Gakpo, with Chelsea also believed to be keen.

But it has been suggested that the 23-year-old has different priorities to consider before taking a decision over his future.

Gakpo wants to make sure that he makes it to the Netherlands squad for the World Cup later this year.

It is a major consideration as he continues to ponder over his future over the course of the transfer window

He is a regular in the PSV Eindhoven team and has already been part of Louis van Gaal’s plans in the Dutch squad.

Gakpo does not want to take any risks this summer that could jeopardise his place in the Netherlands squad with the World Cup just months away.