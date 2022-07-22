West Ham United have touched base with Napoli over the phone about Piotr Zielinski, but have not yet gone beyond that point, despite claims to the contrary.

The Hammers are set to do business in Italy as they are rapidly closing in on signing Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo.

They could yet sign another Serie A star in the shape of Napoli’s Zielinski, having been in touch over a possible deal.

According to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato on CalcioNapoli24, West Ham phoned Napoli to ask about Zielinski and his situation at the club.

However, they did not start negotiations with Napoli for the Poland international and have not yet done so.

It is suggested that Napoli set Zielinski’s asking price at €50m.

The 28-year-old has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League over recent transfer windows, but has continued to stay put at Napoli.

He made 35 appearances for Napoli in Serie A last season, contributing with six goals and five assists, including a goal on the final matchday, against Spezia.