West Ham United consider Napoli’s asking price for Piotr Zielinski to be too high, while Gianluca Scamacca’s agent is working on the Pole’s potential switch to the Hammers.

The Hammers are closing in on Scamacca and are expected to complete his capture early next week.

They are not finished in the transfer market yet and, intending to back David Moyes, have also shown interest in Napoli midfielder Zielinski.

West Ham have touched based with Napoli over the midfielder, but according to Italian outlet ArenaNapoli.it, they view the Serie A side’s asking price as too high.

It is suggested Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis is looking for €45m.

Scamacca’s agent Alessandro Lucci is the intermediary who is working on the potential deal and trying to take Zielinski to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Lucci will be able to find common ground between West Ham and Napoli over Zielinski and successfully broker two deals with the Hammers this summer.

Napoli are already considering possible replacements for Zielinski if he is sold his summer.