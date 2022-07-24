Tottenham Hotspur explored signing Matthijs de Ligt before he moved to Bayern Munich, but turned away when they realised the price he would cost to snap up.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has been keen for a top class defender to be added to the ranks this summer and has already signed Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona.

Tottenham remain in the market for another defender however and were keen on landing De Ligt from Juventus.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Tottenham spoke to Juventus about De Ligt when it became clear the Dutchman was looking for a move.

Conte and Fabio Paratici were onboard with signing De Ligt, agreeing he was top class, but Juventus made clear they wanted around €70m.

Tottenham had no intention of going so high for De Ligt and when it emerged that Bayern Munich were prepared to do so they switched their attention elsewhere.

Bayern Munich eventually paid €67m plus a further €10m in bonus payments to sign De Ligt.

The Dutchman put pen to paper to a five-year contract at the ten-in-a-row German champions.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham will land another centre-back before the transfer window shuts in early September.