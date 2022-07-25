Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants Eric Bailly and talks are taking place with Manchester United over a deal, according to Sky Italia.

Mourinho wants to add to his defensive options ahead of the new season and his eyes have been drawn to his former club Manchester United.

The Portuguese tactician wants to take Bailly to Italy and believes he could make an impact at Roma.

Talks are taking place between the two clubs as Roma seek to find common ground with the Red Devils.

Bailly is available to leave Manchester United for the right price, with Erik ten Hag having a wealth of other options to turn to in central defence.

It has been suggested that Bailly is keen to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place, but it remains to be seen how he will react if Manchester United agree a deal with Roma.

Mourinho made Bailly his first signing as Manchester United boss, splashing out £30m to land him.

The centre-back won the EFL Cup and the Europa League under Mourinho at Manchester United.