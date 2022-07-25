Everton have approached Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, but have not yet progressed towards making a formal offer for him.

Frank Lampard is keen to reinforce his squad, but the going has been slow for the Toffees so far, with the side having been weakened by selling Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton’s eyes have now been drawn towards Argentina international Rodriguez as an option.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been approached by Everton, according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, with the Toffees testing the water over a move.

They have yet to go to Rodriguez’s club side Betis with an official bid.

Rodriguez was signed by Betis from Mexican outfit Club America in 2020 and made 32 appearances in La Liga for the Spanish side last term.

He operates as a defensive midfielder and picked up seven bookings and one sending off in the course of his duties in La Liga in the previous campaign.

Rodriguez’s marching orders came during the Seville derby, as Betis went down to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Sevilla.