AC Milan have now put a deadline on their swoop to land Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere, it has been claimed in Italy, and will focus on Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech if it passes.

The Milan club are hoping to sign Club Brugge star De Ketelaere this summer and the player wants the move, but several rounds of talks have ended without an agreement.

AC Milan’s offer for the Club Brugge star, who is also if interest to Leeds, falls just short of the Belgian champions’ valuation and so far the disagreement has not been resolved.

At the same time, the Italian giants have an interest in Ziyech but so far they have been focusing on getting the deal over the line for De Ketelaere.

However, if there is no agreement between AC Milan and Club Brugge by Monday the Italian club will switch to pursuing Ziyech more intensely, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.

De Ketelaere himself wants to join AC Milan over the summer but the deal could collapse and Leeds are maintaining their interest in the player.

Ziyech, on the other hand, is claimed to be pushing for a move to AC Milan and it may all depend on if the Italian champions are able to sign De Ketelaere.

The Moroccan star has 83 appearances in total with Chelsea but he has struggled to nail down a starting spot with the Blues.