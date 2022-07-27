Everton are showing interest in a swoop for Rennes star Martin Terrier, who is on the transfer radar of Leeds United, according to the Daily Express.

The 25-year-old had a stellar Ligue 1 campaign last season and has been linked with interest from several foreign clubs throughout the ongoing window.

West Ham United had him on their list of potential targets before they signed Gianluca Scamacca, but he still has Premier League admirers in the shape of Leeds.

The Whites are in the market for a forward and Terrier is a player capable of operating on the wings and through the middle.

But Leeds still could face more Premier League competition for Terrier’s signature as Everton are also keen on snapping him up.

The Toffees have a vacant spot to fill in their attack following the departure of Richarlison and the 25-year-old is one player that is in their sights.

However, any club keen on securing Terrier’s signature this summer are set to have a tough time pushing a deal through for him as Rennes do not want to sell him.

It remains to be seen whether any among Leeds or Everton act upon their interest and make concrete moves for the Ligue 1 star.