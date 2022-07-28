Nottingham Forest attacker Xande Silva is set to join French side Dijon on a three-year deal.

The Portuguese attacker is looking at a campaign of limited game time if he stays at the City Ground and he is set to head to France.

Silva, a former West Ham United player, clocked just 235 minutes of Championship football for Nottingham Forest over the course of last season, providing one assist, against Reading.

Now he is poised to join Dijon and will pen a three-year contract at the second tier side, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

The transfer fee that Dijon will pay Nottingham Forest to sign Silva has not yet emerged.

However, the Portuguese is in the final year of his contract at the City Ground.

Dijon finished mid-table in France’s Ligue 2 last term and Silva will be aiming to hit the ground running at the club.

He will depart the City Ground having made a total of ten appearances for Nottingham Forest.