Orel Mangala remains on course to join Nottingham Forest from Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart and is set to fly to London to complete his move.

Nottingham Forest have an agreement in place with Mangala’s club Stuttgart and are moving to add him to the ranks at the City Ground.

The Belgium international midfielder underwent his Nottingham Forest medical in Athens and passed the checks.

There has been concern from some about how long the transfer is taking to conclude, but according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, it is still firmly on track.

It is suggested that Mangala is flying to London this evening from Athens and then on Saturday will head to the City Ground.

He will put the finishing touches to his switch to Nottingham Forest and then the club will announce his capture.

Forest have been backing boss Steve Cooper in the transfer market this summer and Mangala will become their latest recruit.

The Tricky Trees kick off life back in the Premier League on 6th August when they head to St James’ Park to play Newcastle United.