Brighton rate Marc Cucurella as being worth more than Ben White, who they sold to Arsenal for £50m, and it has forced Manchester City to look at alternative options, according to The Athletic.

Manchester City are keen to snap Cucurella up and have already seen a proposal knocked back by Brighton, who have no desire to sell the Spaniard.

Cucurella wants to make the switch to the Etihad and has been clear with Brighton about his view, but Manchester City are now being forced to look at other options.

Brighton brought in £50m from selling White to Arsenal in the summer of 2021 and are claimed to value Cucurella even higher than the centre-back.

Cucurella was not involved in Brighton’s friendly win over Espanyol on Saturday.

However, that was not a sign Cucurella is on the way out of the door and instead Manchester City are looking elsewhere.

The reigning champions need to bring in a left-back after selling Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola has insisted though that he can cope if Manchester City do not sign a new left-back as he has enough options in his squad.