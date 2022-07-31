Dijon have reached an agreement in principle with Nottingham Forest for forward Xande Silva.

The French side have been working on a deal to land the 25-year-old winger and have already reached an understanding on personal terms.

Silva has agreed to put pen to paper to a three-year deal with Dijon, but the French club have still needed to agree a deal with Nottingham Forest.

They have now done so, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, and have a deal in principle with the Premier League new boys.

It is unclear how much Dijon have agreed to pay Nottingham Forest to sign the winger.

The move is now expected to pick up pace, with Silva set to undergo a medical check with Dijon before putting pen to paper on his deal.

Dijon expect that they should be able to complete the signing of Silva next week.

Silva is well down the pecking order of attackers at the City Ground and will now be aiming to start a fresh chapter in his career at Dijon.