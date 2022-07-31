AC Milan want to avoid dragging out the negotiations for Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga on for too long and are keen to wrap up a deal soon.

The defender has rejected a move to Bournemouth this summer in favour of wanting to move to AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have held talks with Fabio Paratici and the defender’s representatives, but kept the deal on standby as they pursued Charles De Ketelaere.

With the Belgian on the verge of joining the Serie A champions, they are now focusing on signing Tanganga from the north London club.

According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri are keen to avoid dragging out the negotiations for too long.

It took them several weeks to agree on a deal for De Ketelaere and AC Milan do not want the same situation in the talks for Tanganga.

However, there is still a fundamental disagreement between AC Milan and Tottenham for the centre-back.

AC Milan want to sign him on loan with an option to buy but Tottenham want to attach a mandatory purchase clause.

Tanganga is ready to move to the San Siro and is wanting for the two clubs to work out an agreement.