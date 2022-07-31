Nice are to focus on signing a striker after landing Mattia Viti from Empoli and Leeds United target Arnaud Kalimuendo is on their wanted list.

Kalimuendo had a fruitful spell on loan at Lens from Paris Saint-Germain last season and his performances have made him hot property this summer.

The striker would like to stay at PSG, though the club are not ruling out selling him and Leeds have been making efforts to take him to Elland Road.

Leeds are not Kalimuendo’s priority at present and the Whites face competition, with Nice preparing to step up the hunt for a striker, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

Kalimuendo is one of the options Nice are looking at as they aim to add a goal-getter to the ranks.

A move to Nice could appeal to the striker given the club have European football on the agenda this season.

Kalimuendo scored for Lens against Nice last season in Ligue 1.

The 20-year-old striker has a further two years left to run on his contract at the Parc des Princes.