Brighton are pushing to sign Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie, who is on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar, as a potential replacement for Chelsea target Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella closing in on a move to Chelsea, who have agreed on personal terms with the player and are prepared to meet Brighton’s £50m asking price.

The Seagulls are now expecting to lose the Spaniard and are actively working to bring in a replacement, which could put them on a collision course with Tottenham.

Several left-backs are being looked at but it has been claimed that Graham Potter wants someone from Serie A in the shape of Tottenham linked Udogie.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Brighton are pressing ahead with an effort to sign Udogie from Udinese.

He has made 37 appearances for Udinese and was a key player for the Serie A outfit last season.

Brighton admire him and are set to hold talks to get their hands on him in the ongoing transfer window.

Udinese do not want to sell but are aware Brighton have the money to make a compelling offer for Udogie.

With Cucurella expected to be on his way to Chelsea, Brighton will step up efforts to sign the Italian left-back soon.

It remains to be seen if Brighton’s efforts spur Tottenham into action.