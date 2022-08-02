Chelsea frontman Michy Batshuayi is open to the idea of joining Everton this summer, according to talkSPORT.

The Belgium international joined the Blues from Marseille in 2016 but has spent most of the time since out on loan as he found chances and form hard to come by at Stamford Bridge.

Most recently, Batshuayi spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Besiktas, scoring 14 goals and laying on five assists for the Istanbul giants from 42 appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old forward has entered the final year of his contract with Chelsea and is not in manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans going forward.

As a result, Batshuayi is open to a transfer to a fellow Premier League side in Everton, who are in the market for more offensive additions.

The Toffees lost last season’s topscorer Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth £60m and are looking for another source of goals besides Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Batshuayi has registered figures of 34 goals and eight assists from 112 appearances during his loan spells with Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palace and Besiktas.

So far this summer, Everton have reinforced their defence with the signings of James Tarkowski and Ruben Vinagre while also signing winger Dwight McNeil, with a medical in the works for former player Idrissa Gueye.

Batshuayi is not the only Chelsea player being linked with a move to Goodison Park, with Billy Gilmour, Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja all interesting the Toffees at one point.

If the transfer does go through, the Belgium international could face his former club on the opening matchday of the Premier League season.