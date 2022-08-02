Everton have not yet thrashed out a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for midfielder Idrissa Gueye, though they are closing in on him, according to Sky Sports.

PSG want to offload the 32-year-old in the ongoing transfer window in order to make space for a new midfielder.

Gueye is keen to return to Everton, who he left for PSG in 2019, and the deal has been tipped to go through, with suggestions that it was all but done.

However, Everton do not yet have a deal fully agreed with PSG for Gueye, who has not yet visited the Toffees’ Finch Farm training base.

The midfielder has not had a medical yet and the deal still needs work to push it over the line.

It has been suggested that Gueye wants a three-year contract at Everton, while the Toffees are looking to give him a two-year deal due to his age.

The PSG man would be another welcome reinforcement for Everton boss Frank Lampard as he looks to push the Toffees up the Premier League standings.

Gueye has won the French Ligue 1 title three times at PSG, along with also picking up the French Cup three times.