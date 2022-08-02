Leeds United are opposed to loaning out forward Sam Greenwood, who has just signed a new contract at the club, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Greenwood is highly rated by Leeds boss Jesse Marsch and was included by the American on the club’s pre-season tour.

Leeds have sanctioned loan departures for players this summer in a bid to hand them regular game time and speed their development.

Greenwood though will not be following them out of the door, with Leeds firmly opposed to letting him depart on loan in this summer’s transfer window.

The 20-year-old made seven appearances in the Premier League for Leeds last term.

He also featured for the Whites in both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

The forward will be hoping to now do enough in training over the coming weeks to force his way into the team at Elland Road, with the new season looming.

It remains to be seen if Leeds might rethink their stance on Greenwood with the window staying open until 1st September.