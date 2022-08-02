Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga is on AC Milan’s radar but he is not their top centre-back target as they prefer Paris Saint-Germain star Abdou Diallo over him.

Tanganga is among the players Tottenham are open to letting go this season as they look to trim down their squad and his agents have been looking to move him on.

Serie A giants AC Milan have been in talks with Spurs over a loan move for him but they are yet to reach an agreement.

The Rossoneri have maintained contact with Tanganga’s representatives and the player is claimed to be keen on joining them this summer.

But Tanganga is not the only name on AC Milan list of centre-back targets and they also have PSG man Diallo in their sights.

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Spurs man is not AC Milan’s top option as they prefer the Senegalese over him.

Diallo is a more experienced campaigner than Tanganga, while he also provides positional fluidity as he can slot in at left-back, both qualities that AC Milan have taken into consideration.

The news will be a blow for Tanganga, with AC Milan his most concrete escape route from north London.

PSG are keen to offload Diallo and it remains to be seen whether AC Milan will indeed snap him up instead of Tanganga.