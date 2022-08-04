Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has informed Chelsea target Wesley Fofana that he is not for sale this summer, according to CBS Sports.

Rodgers has yet to make a signing this summer amid suggestions that Leicester need to sell to buy in the ongoing window.

They have sold Kasper Schmeichel and the scanner is now on whether more will exit the King Power before the transfer window shuts on 1st September.

Fofana is wanted by Chelsea and he is keen on the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are tipped to test Leicester City’s resolve with an offer in the region of £70m, though Rodgers’ side are holding out for an £80m bid to come to the negotiating table.

Rodgers has also spoken directly to Fofana and informed him that he is not for sale this summer.

Leicester are expecting a bid for Youri Tielemans soon, a player who will be allowed to leave.

There could also yet be a star player departure from Leicester, but it remains to be seen who it is.