The agent of Arsenal outcast Lucas Torreira, Pablo Betancourt, has revealed that a meeting shortly with Galatasaray will be decisive in determining the player’s future.

Torreira is wanted by Turkish giants Galatasaray this summer with only one year remaining on his contract with Arsenal.

A deal seemed to be on the cards for the transfer of the Uruguayan to the Turkish club permanently, but it is claimed the player refused to board a flight to Istanbul.

Betancourt has now made it clear that a meeting will take place between the Torreira’s camp and Galatasaray today, which will determine whether he will sign for the Turkish giants or not.

The agent insisted that he is optimistic Galatasaray will offer better economic terms, as the stature of the club itself is no barrier to the player.

Speaking to Turkish radio station Radyospor, Betancourt said: “We will be meeting today with Galatasaray in Milan.

“Today we know if we sign or not! I am optimistic that they will increase the economic proposal, on the sports side Galatasaray is a great club!”

Torreira is not in the plans of Arsenal in the coming season and while Fiorentina were keen on making his loan deal, from last season, permanent, it is the Turkish giants who have reached an agreement with the Gunners for £7.5m plus add-ons.