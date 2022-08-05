Wesley Fofana is pushing for Leicester City to allow him to join Premier League rivals Chelsea in the ongoing window, according to the Daily Express.

Signing new centre-backs has been a priority for Chelsea this summer as they saw Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have roped in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli but saw long-term target Jules Kounde snub them and join Barcelona.

Leicester man Fofana has emerged as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel’s new top centre-back target and they are looking to snare him away from the King Power Stadium.

The capital club saw the Foxes knock back their initial offer of £63m for Fofana but they are not prepared to give up on their hopes of signing him.

Leicester are tipped to only allow their defender to leave for £80m and Chelsea are now preparing a new bid.

But Fofana is keen on joining the Londoners and is pushing Leicester behind the scenes to sanction his exit this summer.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers does not want to lose Fofana and has told him he is not for sale.

The Blues’ new owners have strongly backed Tuchel in the transfer window and it remains to be seen whether they will fork out a fee that Leicester will deem acceptable.