West Ham United have not been scared off by PSV Eindhoven handing Ibrahim Sangare a new contract and are keen on taking him to the London Stadium.

Sangare has been heavily linked with an exit from PSV Eindhoven this summer, with several Premier League sides showing interest in securing his services.

The midfielder has just penned a new deal with the Dutch side though, running until the summer of 2027, something which seemingly takes an exit off the table.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the contractual development has not put off West Ham.

The Hammers are keen on Sangare and could turn to him after losing out on Amadou Onana to Everton.

West Ham agreed a fee with Lille for Onana, but the Belgium international preferred a move to Frank Lampard’s Toffees.

David Moyes’ side are likely to have a tough task on their hands convincing PSV Eindhoven to sell Sangare, especially after the midfielder just committed his future to the club.

At present, Sangare is focused on trying to help PSV Eindhoven to progress in the Champions League, where they have a second leg against Monaco on the agenda in qualifying.