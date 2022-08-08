Tottenham Hotspur and Villarreal have reached the final stage in their talks regarding a loan for Spurs outcast Giovani Lo Celso.

Lo Celso went on loan to Villarreal in January last season and impressed for them, helping them reach the last four of the Champions League.

The Spanish side want him back this summer but the talks have not been easy and the move has dragged on.

Villarreal have also had to see rivals pop up for his signature, but now it seems the La Liga club are close to obtaining their objective.

Tottenham and Villarreal have entered the concluding stages of talks for Lo Celso going to the Spanish club on loan, according to Argentinean broadcaster TyC Sports.

Lo Celso will head to Villarreal on a season-long loan and the deal could include an option or even an obligation to buy.

Fiorentina were heavily linked with a move for Lo Celso, but aside from an initial enquiry, they did not move forward with their interest.

Lo Celso was told that he should consider his future at Tottenham and he was not part of the squad last weekend for Spurs’ season opener.