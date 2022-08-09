Scott Banks has revealed that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is a massive presence at Selhurst Park, amid the youngster joining Bradford City on loan.

Following Roy Hodgson’s departure as manager of Crystal Palace, Vieira was appointed as the Eagles boss on a three-year contract in the summer of 2021.

Last season under Vieira, Crystal Palace finished 12th in the league table and reached the FA Cup semi-final, where they lost to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Banks, who has moved on loan to Bradford City from Crystal Palace, revealed that Vieira has a huge presence at the club and revealed how awestruck he was when the Frenchman first arrived as manager.

The 20-year-old winger featured in two pre-season games for the Eagles ahead of this season and added that it was a privilege to work under Vieira.

“To work with him has been a privilege”, Banks was quoted saying by the Yorkshire Post.

“To try and learn bits and pieces from him has been very enjoyable.

“He has a massive presence.

“When he first came in you say to yourself, ‘That is actually Patrick Vieira standing there!’

This season, Banks will be eager to continue improving under Mark Hughes, and the winger will be aiming for a regular spot in the Bradford City line-up.