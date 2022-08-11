AC Milan have given up on the pursuit of Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech and removed him from their list of targets.

Ziyech has encountered a mixed time since coming to Chelsea, winning the Champions League, but not becoming a regular starter in the team.

In the past season, the attacker started just 14 games in the Premier League and he was on the bench for Chelsea’s match last weekend against Everton too.

AC Milan were interested in bringing in the Moroccan star to the San Siro, but the Italian club and Chelsea wanted different things.

Chelsea are open to selling him but there were disagreement between AC Milan and the Blues in regards to the specifics of Ziyech’s transfer.

And now, AC Milan have pulled out of the chase to sign Ziyech, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Ziyech was claimed to be happy to join AC Milan this summer but with the Italian giants now pulling out, it appears he will not be heading to the San Siro.

It remains to be seen if any other clubs join the hunt for Ziyech this summer and he gets a move away from Chelsea.