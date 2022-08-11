Despite the presence of links, Aston Villa have no serious interest in Nottingham Forest target Emmanuel Dennis, according to The Athletic.

After being one of the few bright spots last season for Watford as they got relegated, Dennis has earned interest from the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest are eager to add him to their attack and have submitted a bid of £20m for the Watford striker.

Forest’s Premier League rivals Aston Villa were also tipped to have interest in Dennis this summer but that does not seem to be the case.

Aston Villa currently have no serious interest in signing the Nigerian star and they will not be providing competition to Nottingham Forest as things stand.

One club who were interested were West Ham United, but manager David Moyes disregarded the idea of taking him on after background checks.

Dennis scored ten times and provided six assists last season in the Premier League and Nottingham Forest are awaiting the response to their bid.

Aston Villa have not made any signings in the centre-forward area, save for Rory Wilson, who is not expected to play for the first team, and it remains to be seen if they do so in the remainder of the window.