French giants Marseille have rekindled their interest in Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, who is also a Fulham target, this summer.

The 28-year-old centre-back has further fallen down in the pecking order of defenders at Old Trafford following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez.

Manchester United are open to offers for him and there are several clubs who are interested in getting their hands on him.

Fulham, Roma and Sevilla are interested in signing the centre-back this summer and French giants Monaco are also considering taking him from Old Trafford.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Marseille are again showing an interest in the defender this summer.

The French giants were interested in him in January as well but Bailly was not keen on a move to Marseille then.

However, the defender is much more open to a move to the French club given that they are in the Champions League.

But Manchester United’s insistence on selling Bailly rather than agreeing to a loan move is a stumbling block.

Marseille are exploring the potential of getting a deal done to sign him before the window closes on 1st September.