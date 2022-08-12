Fulham have held talks with Marseille with a view to potentially signing Celtic target Bamba Dieng this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The 22-year-old forward has two years left on his contract and Marseille are open to selling him ahead of the end of the transfer window.

The Senegal international has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with several clubs believed to be interested in him.

He has also been claimed to be a potential target for Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic, but it is now Fulham who appear to be heading the chase.

It has been claimed that the newly-promoted Premier League side have already held talks with Marseille over potentially signing him.

Marco Silva wants to add one more forward to his Fulham squad before the transfer window slams shut.

Dieng is one of the players they are tracking and Marseille are prepared to sell him for a fee of €15m this summer.

Fulham are holding talks with Roma attacker Justin Kluivert and the Serie A giants are open to initially loaning him out.

Celtic would have to break their transfer record in order to get their hands on Dieng, however they may consider him the right age range to only go up in value.