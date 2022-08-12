Tottenham Hotspur have been unsuccessful so far in their bid to offload the players who no longer feature in manager Antonio Conte’s plans due to their hesitation in committing to moves, according to the Daily Mail.

Conte has had the foursome of Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks train away from the rest of the first team squad.

Tottenham are now focused on outgoings after making six first team signings during the ongoing transfer window.

Spurs are looking to move the aforementioned quartet on this summer but have been left frustrated so far with the players yet to commit to moves.

There are offers for the players in question but they are hesitating to agree on the moves, leaving their current club frustrated.

Reguilon has suitors in Spain, while Ndombele and Winks are interesting clubs abroad as well as in the Premier League.

Lo Celso is set to seal a move back to Villarreal after spending the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

With the transfer window set to close in less than three weeks, Spurs will be looking to provide Conte with a trimmed squad without the players he deemed surplus to requirements.

Tottenham began the season with a 4-1 win at home over Southampton and will next travel to Stamford Bridge to take on London rivals Chelsea.