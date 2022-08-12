Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to insist on signing Memphis Depay from Barcelona, it has been claimed in Spain, but they are not his priority.

Barcelona are looking to trim their squad as they make space for new arrivals and see Depay as a player who could depart before the transfer window closes.

His entourage have been in talks with Juventus, who are ready to pay him €5m per year, but Depay wants time to think about it.

Tottenham remain in the mix and, according to Catalan daily SPORT, are continuing to insist on signing Depay.

Spurs want to put the Dutchman at the disposal of boss Antonio Conte, but the player is not prioritising a move to north London.

Depay does not see Tottenham as his first choice and is mulling what to do.

Barcelona have handed Depay the number 14 shirt for the new season, but the attacker’s future is still tipped to be away from the Camp Nou.

Depay arrived at Barcelona last year from French outfit Lyon, but the Catalans are already prepared to move him on.