Fenerbahce are holding talks to sign Newcastle United target Maxi Gomez from Spanish side Valencia.

Newcastle are looking at a host of potential signings in attack as they bid to hand Eddie Howe at least one new option in the final third before the transfer window slams shut.

Valencia striker Gomez is one of a number of players credited with interest from Newcastle, but the Magpies could miss out on him.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are now in talks for Gomez, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

The Yellow Canaries are looking to wrap up a deal to take the Valencia man to Turkey.

Gomez is claimed to be available for a fee in the region of £10m after a disappointing campaign last term.

He scored just five times in 32 appearances for Valencia over the course of last term and Los Che are prepared to cash in.

Gomez, 26, has another two years left to run on his Valencia contract and all eyes will be on whether Newcastle firm up their interest and rival Fenerbahce for his signature.