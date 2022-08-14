Wolves want to sign Everton target Ludovic Ajorque on a loan deal, something which has left Strasbourg shocked, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The tall hitman could be on the move from Strasbourg before the transfer window closes and a host of sides are keen to snap him up.

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp admires what Ajorque brings to the table, but could only offer him a place in the Reds squad.

Frank Lampard’s Everton are also fans of Ajorque and with the Toffees needing more firepower it was recently claimed they are probing a deal and have an English intermediary working on it.

Wolves though are also in the mix and are speaking to Strasbourg.

They have told the Ligue 1 side that they want Ajorque on loan for the season, but it is claimed that proposal has shocked the French.

Wolves feel that Ajorque could be a good fit at Molineux, but the only way to convince Strasbourg to accept a loan may be to insert an obligation to buy.

Strasbourg value Ajorque at the £18m mark and will not sanction a simple loan departure.

The 28-year-old came on off the bench in his side’s 1-1 draw with Nice in Ligue 1 on Sunday.