West Ham United have made a bid to sign Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea as they look for another left-back, according to the Sun.

David Moyes is keen to add depth to his squad and wants another addition at left-back before the window closes.

He has zeroed in on Chelsea for an option and wants the club’s Italian defender Emerson to make the trip across the capital.

West Ham have now gone in with a bid for Emerson and there is an air of confidence at the London Stadium that the switch will go through.

Emerson has been made available by Chelsea as he is not in Thomas Tuchel’s plans, but it is unclear how much West Ham have offered.

The defender spent last term on loan in France at Lyon, but returned to Chelsea this summer.

Emerson, 28, made 29 appearances in Ligue 1 for Lyon, providing two assists, and will again be looking to play on a regular basis this season.

West Ham will be hoping that Emerson can be convinced to make the switch; he has two years left on his Chelsea deal.