Crystal Palace are looking to land Leeds United target Ismaila Sarr and are speeding to snap him up from Watford, it has been claimed in France.

Sarr is currently playing in the Championship with Watford, but could once again be a Premier League player by the time the transfer window slams shut on 1st September.

The winger has suitors and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace are working overtime to put a deal in place to take him to Selhurst Park.

Patrick Vieira wants the 24-year-old and Crystal Palace are pushing to sign him for the French boss.

Links with Leeds have been played down in some quarters, but it is suggested the Whites are in the mix for Sarr and are in advanced talks.

However, Leeds must move on someone from their attacking third options to make space for Sarr to come on board at Elland Road.

And that could leave the Whites lagging behind Crystal Palace.

The Watford man is keen to make sure he is playing in the Premier League again this season.

Watford though are also being tested for another attacker in the shape of Joao Pedro, who is wanted by Newcastle United, while Leeds have been credited with interest.